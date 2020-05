From co-founding DC shoes in 1994 to being a household name in the rally scene, Ken Block's journey to the top is no way ordinary. Ken Block first fell in love with rally racing when he was very young, but it wasn't until much later in his life that he was able to turn that dream into a reality. Ken Block is now a professional rally driver with an insane collection of cars that would make any petrolhead teary-eyed.



Read Article