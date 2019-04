The driver of a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 live-streamed himself driving at a claimed 185 mph (298 km/h) before promptly being pulled over by police.

On Sunday night, Beau Alan Rogal decided it would be a good idea to start a YouTube livestream while he was behind the wheel of the Mustang. While speeding down a four-lane motorway, he claims to hit 185 mph and then says that the speed limit is 180 mph (289 km/h). That’s obviously not true.