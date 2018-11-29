If EVERYONE Wants SUVs And Trucks, WHY Are They Building EV Sedans FIRST?

Agent00R submitted on 11/29/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:27:48 PM

1 user comments | Views : 202 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Before the start of this week's Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) big news took center stage.

That would be General Motors coming out and announcing plant closures, lay offs and the death of many vehicles.

The big loser? That would be sedans.

If Ford's announcement earlier this year wasn't already a big enough signal to the market, at large, GM's certainly is. That's because GM has a tendency to lag the industry. Don't ask us why, it just is.

So, it's pretty obvious that the product mix at today's automakers must change and adapt to consumer tastes. This isn't a fad, either. It's a systemic, global change. While we were preparing for this week's show and even walking the floor, we had a realization: WHY are manufacturers building electric sedans FIRST when everyone is clued in that buyers are going for sport-utility vehicles and trucks?

What are we missing here?

What say you, Spies?



If EVERYONE Wants SUVs And Trucks, WHY Are They Building EV Sedans FIRST?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

wilfred

Actually most manufacturers started with a hatchback.

wilfred (View Profile)

Posted on 11/29/2018 11:38:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]