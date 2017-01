Someone claiming to be a designer at Ford has been answering questions about the next generation Ford Bronco and Ranger in a Reddit AMA. In it, the alleged designer claims the 2020 Bronco and 2019 Ranger will be basically refreshed versions of the Ford Everest and Ranger, an SUV and truck sold in other markets. The Ranger news is not a surprise, but if the Bronco is an Everest, it won’t look as rugged as we all seem to want it to.



Read Article