If Money Was No Object, Which Would You Rather Have, The Audi Q8 Or The Bentley Bentayga?

Agent009 submitted on 3/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:42:00 PM

0 user comments | Views : 562 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It’s been interesting watching the Audi Q8 Concept evolve as the time passes.

Originally revealed a few months ago at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the Q8 has been a technological powerhouse of a vehicle, featuring a hybrid drivetrain to help it remain powerful but efficient and donning a massive grille to look the part. This time around, Audi has updated its concept car for Geneva, making amendments to the drivetrain and vehicle aesthetics, which we hope will make it to the final production model.

Read Article


If Money Was No Object, Which Would You Rather Have, The Audi Q8 Or The Bentley Bentayga?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]