If Nissan's New Z Car Looks Like THIS, Would You Be Spending Your Bonus On One?

Nissan is building a new Z that German rivals will find hard to catch. A concept is due this year and it'll go on sale in 2019



Nissan’s legendary Z-car is making a long-awaited comeback. At the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show in November 2017, Nissan will reveal a next-generation Z concept powered by a range of powertrains that will challenge the best from Germany.

The new Z concept will adopt similar proportions to the outgoing 370Z coupe and, as our illustration reveals, it will have an edgier exterior with a far more pronounced grille that takes design hints from the latest Nissan GT-R facelift.

