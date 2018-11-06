If North Korea's Kim Jong Un Were A Car or Truck, WHICH Make And Model Would He Be?

Today is a historic day. Whether you believe it's a smart or stupid idea, President Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un of North Korea started at 9:00 p.m. ET.



The handshake seen around the world already went down.



And while I asked earlier today WHICH automobile was analogous to the world famous Harley Davidson motorcylces, I've got something better.



In honor of the U.S. meeting with North Korea we're a wee bit curious: If NK's leader, Kim Jong Un — a.k.a. "Rocketman" — were a vehicle, WHICH make and model would he be?



Let's see what you've got, Spies!





