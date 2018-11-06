If North Korea's Kim Jong Un Were A Car or Truck, WHICH Make And Model Would He Be?

Agent00R submitted on 6/11/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:59:20 PM

0 user comments | Views : 182 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Today is a historic day.

Whether you believe it's a smart or stupid idea, President Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un of North Korea started at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The handshake seen around the world already went down.

And while I asked earlier today WHICH automobile was analogous to the world famous Harley Davidson motorcylces, I've got something better.

In honor of the U.S. meeting with North Korea we're a wee bit curious: If NK's leader, Kim Jong Un — a.k.a. "Rocketman" — were a vehicle, WHICH make and model would he be?

Let's see what you've got, Spies!



If North Korea's Kim Jong Un Were A Car or Truck, WHICH Make And Model Would He Be?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]