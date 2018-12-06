If Telsa's Model Y looks Like THIS, Will There Be A Line Of Takers Like The Model 3?

An avid Tesla enthusiast has shared a concept render of the company’s upcoming crossover SUV — the Model Y — based on the recent teaser image provided by Elon Musk during the 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

The concept renders were shared and uploaded by Tesla fan and graphic artist Miguel Massé. His concept for the Model Y shows a crossover SUV with a silhouette and front fascia that’s very similar to the Model 3. From the rear, the vehicle’s concept features similarities with its compact electric sedan sibling as well, though it has generous ground clearance and an aggressive stance.