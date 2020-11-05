If Tesla Moves To Texas Where Would Be The Best Places For HQ And A New Giga Factory?

Tesla filed suit Saturday night against Alameda County, California, after local officials there refused to let the company reopen its Fremont factory.
In a series of tweets earlier Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also threatened to move the company's headquarters to Texas or Nevada, where shelter-in-place rules are less restrictive.
"Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately," Musk tweeted. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
