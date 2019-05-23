If Tesla Went Up For Sale Today Would Apple Have The Inside Track?

Apple  would be the front runner amongst its fellow tech giants at making a successful bid to buy reeling automaker Tesla (TSLA - Get Report) , according to Gene Munster, founder of Loup Ventures and longtime Apple analyst.



The potential scenario of Tesla being acquired attracted renewed attention this week when news broke that Apple reportedly bid $240 a share for Tesla back in 2013. Tesla shares have tumbled now to roughly $197 a share, although taking into account the additional shares Tesla has issued and the debt it's taken on means an acquisition now would still cost significantly more than it would have in 2013, as Real Money columnist Timothy Collins pointed out.


Vette71

No. Apple is a software company with some very slick devices, with outsourced manufacturing, to run their software. The main device, the iPhone is in a maturing market and they are moving toward applications like healthcare where their size has the ability to make something happen. Autonomous auto's are an application where they can make a difference, but better to be a supplier to multiple high volume auto companies, and not get into the manufacturing of the vehicle. Tesla's albatross is they chose to make vehicles and batteries which are whole different businesses and ones that aren't high margin.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 2:26:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Truthy

No, back in 2013 the landscape was much different and EVs with autonoumous systems looked to be the future. Six years later, the demand for EVs has not lived up to expectations and automonous driving still has a long way to go to be successful, not to mention the legal hurdles. If Apple did decide to acquire Tesla it would be for far less than the current share price.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 2:53:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

While Musk can orchestrate private conversations leading to a sale, Tesla as a public company has a fiduciary responsibility to maximize shareholder value. The best way to maximize value on a sale is to have an investment company conduct an auction. However with Musk holding 38.6 million shares plus grants and options and considering its his company (sic) he would likely only sell to a party and on terms satisfactory to him personally.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 3:00:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

80Ho

LOL, Apple would not buy a garbage product like Tesla.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 3:15:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

ricks0me

Vette71: Thumbs up on your post

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 5:04:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Apply buying Tesla would be moronic.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 6:32:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

