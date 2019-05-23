If Tesla Went Up For Sale Today Would Apple Have The Inside Track?

Apple would be the front runner amongst its fellow tech giants at making a successful bid to buy reeling automaker Tesla (TSLA - Get Report) , according to Gene Munster, founder of Loup Ventures and longtime Apple analyst.



The potential scenario of Tesla being acquired attracted renewed attention this week when news broke that Apple reportedly bid $240 a share for Tesla back in 2013. Tesla shares have tumbled now to roughly $197 a share, although taking into account the additional shares Tesla has issued and the debt it's taken on means an acquisition now would still cost significantly more than it would have in 2013, as Real Money columnist Timothy Collins pointed out.





