If The 2020 Mid-Engine Corvette Looks Like THIS, Are You Taking Out That Second Mortgage On The House?

As much as General Motors denies it, the fact is this: a mid-engine Corvette is coming.The numerous sets of spy shots and insider information prove this. But we know GM wants to keep this quiet for as long as possible, at least until it’s ready for the full reveal. That could happen as soon as this fall or at Detroit in January. For now, we have something that’ll get everyone talking.

Thanks to rendering artist ‘fvs’ via MidEngineCorvetteForum.com, we probably have our best look so far at the production C8 Corvette final design. The rendered image was created based on spy shots, specifically one showing the upcoming C8.R race car out testing on the track.