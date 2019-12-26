If The Next Gen Mustang Looks Like THIS Would You Still Be Game?

Agent009 submitted on 12/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:27:04 AM

0 user comments | Views : 1,526 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is obviously a big deal in and of itself, but it also provides a very clear preview of what could happen next for the Blue Oval's iconic pony car.

Earlier this month, the Mach E's chief engineer, Ron Heiser, more or less confirmed that, eventually, an all-electric Mustang will happen. No exact timeline has been provided, though Ford product planners probably have a pretty good idea when it will happen. Expect a Mustang hybrid or plug-in hybrid to happen first. But what's already happened is the Mustang Lithium EV Prototype, which debuted last November at SEMA. It was built by Ford to provide an early preview of the Mustang's battery-electric future.

Read Article


If The Next Gen Mustang Looks Like THIS Would You Still Be Game?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]