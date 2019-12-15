If The USA Allowed CLONES Of Famous Brands — Like In China — Would You EVER Consider BUYING One?

Over the years we've had a lot of fun watching what goes on in the Chinese market. That's because it's a total free for all.



Like many other products that are cloned, or very closely mimicked, the auto industry follows suit.



Can't afford to get into a Porsche? Scope out an Eagle. Want a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque? How about a Land Wind? You get the gist.



While the U.S. market doesn't allow such high jinks to take place, this got us thinking: What IF it was allowed? Would you EVER consider BUYING an American clone of another manufacturer's product?







China loves to rip off american and european car brands. From range rovers, to Ferraris, Lamborghinis and mini coopers, here are some blatant chinese cloned cars!



<br>



