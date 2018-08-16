If Toyota's Miata Rival Looks Like THIS, Would You Put One In Your Garage?

Of course we're all eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Supra. Toyota has been teasing it for nearly ten years, after all. But the range-topping Supra will be part two of a three-part sports car series for the Toyota brand. According to Chief Engineer Tetsuya Tada, the company is also planning an entry-level coupe slotted underneath the 86. "Akio [Toyoda] has always said that as a company he would like to have Three Brothers," said Tetsuya in an interview. "With the GT86 in the middle and Supra as the big brother." That sports car won't show up until at least 2020, but when it does, it could look something like this (all three future sports cars are rendered below).



