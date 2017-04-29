If YOU Were An Acura Executive, Would You Ship The U.S. Market A COMPACT SUV Or A LARGE 7-Seat SUV?

Honda's luxury division, Acura, is going through some interesting times.

 

While the ILX is "meh" at best and the TLX doing OK, its sport-utility vehicles are really running the show for the Japanese auto manufacturer. The RDX and MDX are the kings of the castle, essentially.

So, now what?

Well, it turns out that Acura is considering shipping the U.S. market the CDX, which debuted at Auto China 2016. It's a compact SUV that would square up against the likes of the Lexus NX, BMW X1, Audi Q3, Infiniti QX30, Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, etc. Sounds like a good idea, but you have to remember there's still room at the top of the product portfolio for a big daddy, seven seat SUV. 

If you a part of the suits making this type of decision for the American market, what would YOU do? Go with a compact SUV or wade into Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX territory?

What say you, Spies?


...Ikeda says bringing the CDX to the U.S. “is not as simple as just shipping it over here” due to different regulatory requirements for new vehicles in the U.S. and China. But “it’s on the table…it’s in discussion...

...Since the discontinuation of the ZDX coupe-like CUV in ’13, Acura has had just two CUV models in the U.S., the RDX and larger MDX, so Ikeda says the brand is exploring derivatives of existing models to grow its presence in the sector. A large CUV with a more spacious third row than that of the MDX is an example of one possible model, but he says the brand needs to be mindful of its performance and luxury direction...



User Comments

MDarringer

Both...IF IF IF Acura can actually develop premium products that are not just rebodied Hondas. Acura is flailing. It's a Japanese Mercury that's a wannabe Mercedes competitor. If Acura cannot separate itself from the stigma of being rebodied Hondas, then they should merge with BMW, kill Acura, and call it a day.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2017 1:28:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

As a company director - I would have to go with the one that was potentially the most profitable. Bringing in a small CUV might not produce any increase -depending on the price -But a Larger CUV sells in a higher price category and likely would.

Of course - it would be nice to do BOTH.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2017 1:30:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

