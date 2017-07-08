If YOU Were In Charge Of BMW - What Would You Do To Navigate Through The Troubled Waters Ahead?

A storm is brewing in Munich, and it wont blow over anytime soon.

Taking cover would be advised, except the only way to ride out this squall is with leadership making bold decisions to correct a series of missteps that have angered dealers, disappointed consumers, baffled analysts and knocked the BMW brand on its heels.

What’s most intriguing, the blue and white roundel is doing fairly well in most overseas markets
but now is suffering in two that are the most important: Germany and the U.S. For years, both have been safe shelters for increasing sales volume and profits.



User Comments

MDarringer

Send the 1 Series FWD sedan to the USA with a price conscious sticker to generate new sales to the brand.

Do a GTI competitor called the 2002tii to generate sales.

Revamp the 2 Series into a 2+2 aimed squarely at the Mustang/Camaro price/performance spread to generate new sales to the brand.

Fold the 4 Series into the 3 Series with the 4GC being the new 3 Series sedan. Kill the GT, coupe, and wagon nonsense.

Enlarge the 5 Series, but produce only a sedan.

Recast the 6 Series as a Tesla S fighter.

Kill the 7 Series.

Kill the i Series

X1/3/5/7 is a good strategy, but hybrids and EV versions cannot come soon enough.

"Hyundai" 10/100 warranty

Price control to the point of lowering prices to increase affordability.

or just let Toyota swallow them whole which is the likely outcome

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/7/2017 1:18:28 PM   

asafianow

You're serious?

asafianow (View Profile)

Posted on 8/7/2017 2:02:06 PM   

MDarringer

10000% BMW has completely lost its touch with getting buyers into the brand.

The 3 Series used to be the "sport" that drew first-time buyers in and from there the were encouraged to go up the ladder.

BMW is now seriously missing that draw. For Audi to have the enjoyable A3 and BMW to have NOTHING to compete with it is stupid. With Mercedes planning an A Class sedan along with the mechanically identical CLA and BMW to have NOTHING to compete with them is stupid. The $30-50K performance coupe market is big, but the 2 Series is a total footnote. Reimagining the 2 Series as a "challenger" to the market that gets tuner guys driving out of BMW dealers would do wonders for the brand.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/7/2017 2:23:13 PM   

Aspy11

Get prices under control.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/7/2017 1:43:59 PM   

cyberlancer

Phone Elon Musk and BEG him to buy BMW. Musk knows nothing about selling cars - but he sure knows more than BMW!!

cyberlancer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/7/2017 2:01:35 PM   

TheSteve


I'm not a BMW fan. Still, I believe they'll figure it out, without our help, and they'll do just fine.

By show of hands, how many of us at one time believed BMW was the best thing since sliced bread... and then we just grew up, not to idolize them anymore?

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 8/7/2017 2:04:58 PM   

MDarringer

I honestly think Toyota will swallow them whole.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/7/2017 2:25:10 PM   

