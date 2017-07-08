If YOU Were In Charge Of BMW - What Would You Do To Navigate Through The Troubled Waters Ahead?

A storm is brewing in Munich, and it wont blow over anytime soon.

Taking cover would be advised, except the only way to ride out this squall is with leadership making bold decisions to correct a series of missteps that have angered dealers, disappointed consumers, baffled analysts and knocked the BMW brand on its heels.

What’s most intriguing, the blue and white roundel is doing fairly well in most overseas markets

but now is suffering in two that are the most important: Germany and the U.S. For years, both have been safe shelters for increasing sales volume and profits.