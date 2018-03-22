If YOU Were In Charge Of Mini, What Would Be Your Long Term Plan?

With Mini's U. S. sales at less than half the 100,000 that was once the brand's long-term outlook, dealers of the quirky small cars are at a crossroads.

The brand's U.S. deliveries slid 9.5 percent last year to 47,105 vehicles, and Mini leaders don't expect U.S. sales growth in 2018. Executives have backed off their 100,000-vehicle annual sales projection and are pondering whether to make Mini vehicles electric-only in the U.S.

All the while, American consumers continue to favor light trucks at the expense of cars, particularly the small models for which Mini is known.