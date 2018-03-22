If YOU Were In Charge Of Mini, What Would Be Your Long Term Plan?

S. sales at less than half the 100,000 that was once the brand's long-term outlook, dealers of the quirky small cars are at a crossroads.

The brand's U.S. deliveries slid 9.5 percent last year to 47,105 vehicles, and Mini leaders don't expect U.S. sales growth in 2018. Executives have backed off their 100,000-vehicle annual sales projection and are pondering whether to make Mini vehicles electric-only in the U.S.

All the while, American consumers continue to favor light trucks at the expense of cars, particularly the small models for which Mini is known.



None of these cars are selling particularly well. THe Fiat had never really taken off either.

THe problem with the MINI is that it is too expensive for its size - there are plenty of other options for less money. In Europe - at least the Mini had a reputation to live off of - not here. However - if it does sell in Europe - there is little added expense to selling it here so they may as well determine at what point it is no longer worth the effort.

