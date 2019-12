Might Alfa Romeo finally get a true savior in Carlos Tavares? Since 2014, the Portuguese executive has guided the nearly bankrupt PSA Group back into the black, and after taking over Opel/Vauxhall he quickly ended chronic losses at the former General Motors subsidiary.

If PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merge, Tavares would have the chance to attempt what might be his toughest turnaround yet.