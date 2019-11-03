If You Just Took Home $162 Million In Lotto Winnings, What Car Would You Buy?

Agent009 submitted on 3/11/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:56:56 AM

2 user comments | Views : 398 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We all wish we could be in the position 54-year-old Michael J.

Weirsky is in now. The New Jersey resident recently won the Mega Millions lottery, which reached $273 million the night the numbers were drawn. Weirsky, who has been divorced for 15 years and was struggling financially to get by, opted to take the lump sum of $162.5 million after taxes. Uncle Sam certainly takes his fair share but it’s not like Weirsky will be poor. Not even close. But instead of heading directly to his local Ferrari, Lamborghini or, heck, Bugatti dealership, Weirsky prefers for his first major new purchase to be a little bit more modest. Forget those exotics, he’s buying a $60,000 Ford F-150 Raptor.



Read Article


If You Just Took Home $162 Million In Lotto Winnings, What Car Would You Buy?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

No one car but a garage full.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/11/2019 11:22:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

He likely made the smart move. If I won that money I would want it locked down for 3-6 months just to give myself time to prioritize vs going out and getting a car or a home I would not be really happy with in the long run. Patience... A Heli Ski holiday in BC would definitely come first...

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/11/2019 11:30:15 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]