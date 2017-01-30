If You Plan Of Buying One Of These Vehicles, You Might Want To Do It Now Before Taxes Trump Your Decision

Whether you’re in the market for a new truck, SUV or compact car, chances are at least one of your contenders appears on this list. In case you’ve been held up in a cement hole for the past week or so, US President Trump has proposed a 20 percent tax on all products made in Mexico that are imported to America.



Obviously the idea there is to dissuade American companies from sending jobs south of the border. We get that, but an additional 20 percent tax on a vehicle that’s already expensive will definitely hurt automakers, American or not.



1. Audi Q5

2. Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab

3. Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback

4. Dodge Journey

5. Ram Promaster

6. Fiat 500

7. Ford Fiesta

8. Ford Fusion

9. Honda Fit

10. Honda HR-V

11. Infiniti QX30

12. Jeep Compass

13. Kia Forte

14. Lincoln MKZ

15. Mazda3

16. Nissan Sentra

17. Nissan Versa Note and Sedan

18. Nissan NV200

19. Toyota Yaris iA

20. Toyota Tacoma

21. Volkswagen Jetta

22. Volkswagen Golf

23. Volkswagen Tiguan





Read Article