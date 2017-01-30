If You Plan Of Buying One Of These Vehicles, You Might Want To Do It Now Before Taxes Trump Your Decision

Agent009 submitted on 1/30/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:15:06 PM

1 user comments | Views : 980 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Whether you’re in the market for a new truck, SUV or compact car, chances are at least one of your contenders appears on this list.

In case you’ve been held up in a cement hole for the past week or so, US President Trump has proposed a 20 percent tax on all products made in Mexico that are imported to America.

Obviously the idea there is to dissuade American companies from sending jobs south of the border. We get that, but an additional 20 percent tax on a vehicle that’s already expensive will definitely hurt automakers, American or not.

1. Audi Q5
2. Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab
3. Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback
4. Dodge Journey
5. Ram Promaster
6. Fiat 500
7. Ford Fiesta
8. Ford Fusion
9. Honda Fit
10. Honda HR-V
11. Infiniti QX30
12. Jeep Compass
13. Kia Forte
14. Lincoln MKZ
15. Mazda3
16. Nissan Sentra
17. Nissan Versa Note and Sedan
18. Nissan NV200
19. Toyota Yaris iA
20. Toyota Tacoma
21. Volkswagen Jetta
22. Volkswagen Golf
23. Volkswagen Tiguan


Read Article


If You Plan Of Buying One Of These Vehicles, You Might Want To Do It Now Before Taxes Trump Your Decision

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

And to imagine, Americans once revolted *against* taxation.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2017 4:26:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]