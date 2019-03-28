If You Thought Self-Driving Cars Were Bad, Just WAIT Until You Read About THIS...

In recent years, it seems like there's been a rising movement against people simply controlling their own actions in their automobiles. And it seems like that continues to gain steam, particularly the in the EU.



Why do I say that, you ask? Well, just get a load of this.



According to reports, speed limiting technology is on the horizon. In fact, it may be mandatory in every vehicle sold in Europe from 2022 onwards.



Essentially, the thinking is that there is a way to leverage the in-car technology of today's autos so that every vehicle obeys the speed limit.



1) The vehicle's GPS system detects its location, real-time speed and local speed limit;



2) The vehicle's front-facing camera serves as another method to "read" speed limit signs;



3) Vehicle leverages these data points to keep the auto below the speed limit; and,



4) If needed, the driver can "override" the system and speed limit by hitting the gas.



Doesn't this simply sound like an enthusiast's WORST nightmare? What say you, Spies?



Speed limiting technology looks set to become mandatory for all vehicles sold in Europe from 2022, after new rules were provisionally agreed by the EU. The Department for Transport said the system would also apply in the UK, despite Brexit. Campaigners welcomed the move, saying it would save thousands of lives. Road safety charity Brake called it a "landmark day", but the AA said "a little speed" helped with overtaking or joining motorways. Safety measures approved by the European Commission included intelligent speed assistance (ISA), advanced emergency braking and lane-keeping technology. The EU says the plan could help avoid 140,000 serious injuries by 2038 and aims ultimately to cut road deaths to zero by 2050...



Read Article