If You Want To Curb Depreciation On Your Next Vehicle, It Needs To Be a Truck

Depreciation is the unfortunate reality when it comes to buying most new cars. Maybe not with some multi-million-dollar exotics, but “the rest of us” have to accept that most any new car or truck we drive off the lot will lose more and more of its value the more we drive it and the longer we keep it.

More than 50 percent over five years, according to analysis from iSeeCars.com. But that’s the average: some cars depreciate faster than others. Or put another way, some hold their value better than others.