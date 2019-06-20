If You're Buying An SUV, Do YOU Want A V8?

With the launch of the 2020 Ford Explorer now behind us, looking at the landscape there's essentially several competitors.

That would include the Chevrolet Tahoe, the Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

All of which include a V8 as an option.

The 2020 Explorer ST, on the other hand, bucks Ford's latest trend. It opts for an EcoBoost, turbocharged six-cylinder. Remember, to much noise, Ford Performance equipped the GT and F-150 Raptor with EcoBoost sixes.

The reasoning? According to Ford's Global Chief Engineer, the Blue Oval believes that no one in the class is actually left wanting a V8. To clarify, they want the performance but it doesn't NEED to be from a V8.

So, I am left wondering: Is he RIGHT or WRONG?

Before I editorialize, I was curious what the Spies think of this assessment.


The 2020 Ford Explorer ST is the biggest, heaviest, and (ironically) the quickest ST model yet. To make this happen, the Explorer ST also had to be the most powerful, as well. Its 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque from an 3.0L EcoBoost V6 is enough to scoot the 4,701-pound Explorer ST from 0-60 in a “conservative” 5.5 seconds...

...It’s not like Ford doesn’t have a great eight-cylinder power unit, so we asked Bill Gubing, Global Chief Engineer of the 2020 Explorer, for the reasoning behind the decision.

“I don’t think anyone (shopping) in this class right now is saying ‘I want a V8,'” said Gubing. “We’re to the point of wanting it to be effortless, and fun..."

 




User Comments

80Ho

Been driving since 1976, currently own 4 cars, and I've never owned a V8.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 6/20/2019 7:52:08 AM   

MDarringer

A V8 is a lovely thing, but not needed. A Shelby Explorer with the GT350s engine would be a delight though.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/20/2019 7:58:48 AM   

oxavier

To be honest, I miss the demise of 4 cylinder diesels.

oxavier (View Profile)

Posted on 6/20/2019 8:37:09 AM   

PUGPROUD

V8's rule for torque, sound and character. They may seem overkill and not environmentally the best but they are reliable, powerful and with the latest computer controlled systems more economical than ever before.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/20/2019 8:37:51 AM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I don't think mainstream car makers need to spice up regular offerings an mimic AMG or M cars or trucks. The world does not really need an Explorer ST or a Sport Camry. Stay in your lane and do it better than anyone else.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/20/2019 8:42:53 AM   

