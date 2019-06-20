If You're Buying An SUV, Do YOU Want A V8?

With the launch of the 2020 Ford Explorer now behind us, looking at the landscape there's essentially several competitors. That would include the Chevrolet Tahoe, the Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee.



All of which include a V8 as an option.



The 2020 Explorer ST, on the other hand, bucks Ford's latest trend. It opts for an EcoBoost, turbocharged six-cylinder. Remember, to much noise, Ford Performance equipped the GT and F-150 Raptor with EcoBoost sixes.



The reasoning? According to Ford's Global Chief Engineer, the Blue Oval believes that no one in the class is actually left wanting a V8. To clarify, they want the performance but it doesn't NEED to be from a V8.



So, I am left wondering: Is he RIGHT or WRONG?



Before I editorialize, I was curious what the Spies think of this assessment.





The 2020 Ford Explorer ST is the biggest, heaviest, and (ironically) the quickest ST model yet. To make this happen, the Explorer ST also had to be the most powerful, as well. Its 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque from an 3.0L EcoBoost V6 is enough to scoot the 4,701-pound Explorer ST from 0-60 in a “conservative” 5.5 seconds...



...It’s not like Ford doesn’t have a great eight-cylinder power unit, so we asked Bill Gubing, Global Chief Engineer of the 2020 Explorer, for the reasoning behind the decision.



“I don’t think anyone (shopping) in this class right now is saying ‘I want a V8,'” said Gubing. “We’re to the point of wanting it to be effortless, and fun..."



