Images Of The 700HP Porsche 911 GT2 RS Leak Ahead Of Goodwood Debut

Agent009 submitted on 6/30/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:11:34 AM
1 user comments | Views : 1,386 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk
Official pictures of Porsche's new 911 GT2 RS, the most powerful and extreme road-going 911 yet, have been leaked ahead of the car's 4pm reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, according to Porsche enthusiast site Rennlist.
More pictures were released following the GT2 RS's first showing at the launch for the Forza Motorsport 7 video game, although this latest set are the first batch to feature the car in motion, as well as showing some of the car's interior. Read Article
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
I'm waiting for the 911 GT2 RS GT RS2 RS. As long as any permutation of the 911 sells, Porsche will knuckle shuffle another out.— MDarringer (View Profile)
I'm waiting for the 911 GT2 RS GT RS2 RS. As long as any permutation of the 911 sells, Porsche will knuckle shuffle another out.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 6/30/2017 8:38:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news