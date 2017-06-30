Images Of The 700HP Porsche 911 GT2 RS Leak Ahead Of Goodwood Debut

Official pictures of Porsche's new 911 GT2 RS, the most powerful and extreme road-going 911 yet, have been leaked ahead of the car's 4pm reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, according to Porsche enthusiast site Rennlist.



More pictures were released following the GT2 RS's first showing at the launch for the Forza Motorsport 7 video game, although this latest set are the first batch to feature the car in motion, as well as showing some of the car's interior.







































Read Article