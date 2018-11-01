Impressed Or Depressed? BMW's 8 Series Caught Up Close In Production Trim

BMW's revival of the 8 Series name is just around the corner, with the production car expected to debut in the second half of this year.

Photographs have recently been leaked of a production 8 Series on the internet, sporting a white paint scheme.

The pair of grainy photos from a garage reveals a slightly restrained front end from the Concept 8 Series revealed in May 2017, with less aggressive headlamps and a more traditional front bottom grille beneath BMW's traditional kidney grille design.





mre30

Sadly, I suspect that the 8-Series will rival the BMW i8 in sales volume (or non-volume as the case may be).

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/11/2018 2:39:43 PM   

