Impressive Resume: 19 Year Old Kylie Jenner Adds A Lamborghini Aventador SV To Her Collection

Kylie Jenner certainly knows how to outdo herself in the car department. She started out driving years ago in a G Wagon, added a Range Rover and a Ferrari in the years after that, and in the past year or so has added several Rolls Royces amongst a few others. One might ask, where’s up from there? Well low and behold a Lamborghini Aventador SV. Although in the similar price range as some of her other rides (but certainly amongst the top of the pack), the SV is something to to bewilder.



