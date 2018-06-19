Indiana State Trooper Hailed As Hero For Pulling Over Slow Driver

An Indiana State Police officer has received a lot of attention after pulling over a driver who was cruising in the left lane.



Sgt. Stephen Wheeles is the public information officer with the agency, and on Saturday he noticed a driver causing a major back-up on Interstate 65. He tweeted a photo during the traffic stop writing, “I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.”

One user tweeted him back asking if the rule applies to drivers obeying the speed limit in the left lane.



User Comments

skytop

Do the trooper pull over the slow driver in slow motion?

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 6/19/2018 4:22:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TheSteve

1) Keep right, except to pass.
2) Get off the road if you cannot achieve and maintain the legal minimum speed limit. That's why they're called "minimums."

Pretty simple stuff.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 6/19/2018 4:25:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

atc98092

While I agree with what you are saying, very few roads have a minimum speed posted. I can recall seeing some on some Interstates decades ago, but it's been a long time since I've seen one. They can ticket for impeding traffic, but I don't know how you could make "failure to maintain a minimum speed" stick without it being posted.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/19/2018 5:27:20 PM | | Votes: 1   

TomM

TheSteve- Both of us have driven highways where even simply doing the speed limit was not enough in the LEFT lane. In some areas that is putting your life at risk. However - hogging the left lane is more of a North AMerican problem - it is rarely seen in Europe.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 6/19/2018 5:31:39 PM | | Votes: 1   

pcar4evr

I was on the Garden State Parkway and I watched a trooper follow some one driving slowly in left lane for a while, who wouldn't move over. The trooper hit his lights and siren. The guy pulled over with the trooper on his tail and when they got in the far right lane, the trooper peeled off. Guess he was teaching the guy a lesson (or had a call).

pcar4evr (View Profile)

Posted on 6/19/2018 4:42:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

