Industry Analyst Claims New Chevy Bolt Is Just A Tool To Make More Gas Guzzlers

Another industry analyst is supporting the thesis that GM’s Chevy Bolt EV is a compliance car aimed at accumulating ZEV credits to allow the Michigan-based automaker to continue selling its profitable gas-guzzling vehicles.

After meeting with GM CFO Chuck Stevens last week, JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman released a note to clients claiming that the Bolt EV is part of an “improving array of electric vehicles from automakers which are pricing such vehicles with the aim not to turn a profit but rather to sell in sufficient volume to subsidize the rest of their more lucrative portfolios of internal combustion engine vehicles from a regulatory compliance perspective.”

User Comments

BobM

Well duh.... of course this is the case. It was also part of the deal with Obama to get bailed out. Why else would you build a vehicle only to lose $9K on every one of them.

http://www.thetruthaboutcars.com/2016/12/1462754/

HoustonMidtown

Bush did the bail out....Obama just signed it

