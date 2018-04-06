Industry Credits Tax Cuts And Booming Economy For Robust SUV Sales

U. S. light-vehicle sales are still expected to decline for a second consecutive year in 2018, but implacable demand for high-profit SUVs and the extra cash that last year's income-tax changes put in some customers' pockets are helping to soften the fall.

Auto sales came in stronger than expected in May, rising 4.7 percent from a year ago to 1.59 million, according to the Automotive News Data Center. It was the third consecutive year-over-year gain for the industry's seasonally adjusted, annualized selling rate, though the 16.91 million rate for May also was the industry's lowest SAAR since August.