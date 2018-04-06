Industry Credits Tax Cuts And Booming Economy For Robust SUV Sales

Agent009 submitted on 6/4/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:29:46 AM

1 user comments | Views : 952 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

U.

S. light-vehicle sales are still expected to decline for a second consecutive year in 2018, but implacable demand for high-profit SUVs and the extra cash that last year's income-tax changes put in some customers' pockets are helping to soften the fall.

Auto sales came in stronger than expected in May, rising 4.7 percent from a year ago to 1.59 million, according to the Automotive News Data Center. It was the third consecutive year-over-year gain for the industry's seasonally adjusted, annualized selling rate, though the 16.91 million rate for May also was the industry's lowest SAAR since August.



Read Article


Industry Credits Tax Cuts And Booming Economy For Robust SUV Sales

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Pickups, SUVs, crossovers, and muscle cars sell easily. Sedans and hatchbacks are plummeting.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 11:54:23 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]