Infiniti Feels Electrification Will Allow Them To Finally Catch BMW And Audi

Agent009 submitted on 4/2/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:26:09 AM

0 user comments | Views : 406 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Infiniti is recharging its attack on BMW and Audi.

Nissan's premium brand wants to use the structural changes enabled by the industry's shift toward electric and self-driving cars -- such as a larger cabin and fewer components under the hood -- as a chance to inject a Japanese touch of simplicity and space into its models. That entails a minimalist approach to the interiors, with a goal to cut back on buttons and controls, a la Apple Inc.

"There's clearly a reduction of mechanical element and that's what's happening with the brand, and that's become an inspiration for us," Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan's design chief, said in an interview at a newly renovated showroom at Infiniti's design center near Tokyo. "That's how we kind of drifted into the Japanese DNA."



Read Article


Infiniti Feels Electrification Will Allow Them To Finally Catch BMW And Audi

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]