Infiniti Ready To Get Serious About Performance, If Ghosn Allows It To

As a part on the Renault-Nissan alliance, Infiniti is partnered with the Renault Sport Formula One team.

Even though Infiniti has expressed interest in bringing hybrid F1 tech to its road cars, nothing has materialized in a production model. Last year, Infiniti showed off the Q60 Project Black S Concept, which previewed the future of F1 hybrid technology in a road car. Now, Car Advice reports that Infiniti may finally reveal a production version of the Project Black S as a rival for cars like the Audi RS5, BMW M4, and Mercedes C63 AMG.

