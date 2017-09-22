Infiniti Says It Needs A Halo Car To Compete With Tesla And Porsche

Infiniti’s current range is crying out for a halo performance model. Nissan's premium car division has been teasing about its desire to build a supercar for some time now, as shown by concepts like the hybrid Emerg-E concept shown at the 2012 Detroit Auto Show, but now we have a potential reveal date. Autocar reports that Infiniti will finally reveal its long-awaited new performance car in concept form at next year’s Detroit Auto Show in January, before the production model launches in 2019.

















