Infiniti Still Hard At Work On Q60 Project Black S Coupe - Could This Finally Give Them The Respect They Deserve?

Infiniti’s Q60 Project Black S is in development, the brand’s general manager of Global Communications, Stefan Weinmann, revealed to us at the Geneva Motor Show.

Introduced at last year’s event in Geneva, the Q60 Project Black S was introduced with Formula One technology and sent tongues wagging. However, with the sour taste of the canceled Eau Rouge project still in the mouth’s of many, it was commonly thought as nothing more than wishful thinking.

Intrigued by what the future holds for the Project Black S, we quizzed Weinmann. According to him, development is ongoing.



TomM

Isn't that the new Nissan Sentra in the Picture - the one that will compete with the Civic R as a performance vehicle. Frankly - the Civic still looks better.

A real miss if that is an Infiniti.

TomM

Posted on 3/12/2018 12:20:36 PM   

countguy

It's about time they came out with this. The C63S needs some competition, as the new RS5 is just blah, the M4 is meh and the RC-F is a joke.

countguy

Posted on 3/12/2018 12:32:25 PM   

