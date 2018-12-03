Infiniti Still Hard At Work On Q60 Project Black S Coupe - Could This Finally Give Them The Respect They Deserve?

Infiniti’s Q60 Project Black S is in development, the brand’s general manager of Global Communications, Stefan Weinmann, revealed to us at the Geneva Motor Show.

Introduced at last year’s event in Geneva, the Q60 Project Black S was introduced with Formula One technology and sent tongues wagging. However, with the sour taste of the canceled Eau Rouge project still in the mouth’s of many, it was commonly thought as nothing more than wishful thinking.

Intrigued by what the future holds for the Project Black S, we quizzed Weinmann. According to him, development is ongoing.