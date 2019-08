Infiniti will elbow its way into the crowd of German-dominated sporty premium crossovers with a coupe version of its compact crossover QX50.

The QX55, which will arrive in dealerships next summer, will let Infiniti go nose-to-nose with the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and BMW X4. Year to date, U.S. sales of luxury crossover coupes are up about 40 percent, led by the new Audi Q8.