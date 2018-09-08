Infiniti Teases Futuristic EV Roadster Concept Ahead Of Pebble Beach Debut

Infiniti will unveil an electric vehicle concept at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 23.

Unfortunately, the first look at the vehicle only provides an enigmatic glimpse of it. 

The teaser picture is a sketch looking downward on the concept's cabin. It suggests that there's no roof and only a single seat. A triangle-shaped intake sits right behind the driver's head, and the pilot grips a red-accented steering wheel. A tiny, Brooklands-style windshield is the only protection from the elements. The stark shadows here indicate the vehicle has sharp styling that would lend it a futuristic aesthetic.



