Infiniti confirms electric sports car for 2020

gaf42 submitted on 1/13/2017

Back in October, it was reported that Infiniti was finally coming around to the idea of building an electric vehicle.

Two earlier concepts had paved the way to this conclusion, the four-door LE and the stunning Emerg-e coupe. Now it looks like production date has officially been set... at least for one of them.

According to Autocar, Infiniti is planning to launch a performance EV by 2020. It will use a completely new platform apart from anything the company currently offers, but will share battery technology with Nissan. "We want it to have a unique Infiniti driving experience," said CEO Roland Krueger. In driving an early prototype of the proposed platform, Kruger said that it was "very good."

gaf42

TheSteve

One of the better looking cars to come from Infiniti, but those swishy lines and Mazda headlight put me off. Mind you, I don't care for today's McLarens, either.

