Inifiniti Q60 and Q50 Owners Now Have The Option Of A Louder Sport Exhaust

Owners of the Infiniti Q60 Coupe and Q50 models can now get a new factory sport exhaust option to improve the soundtrack of their cars.



The new sport exhaust option is also lighter than the standard fitted system, featuring polished T-304 stainless steel construction and a reduced weight by around 16lbs without mufflers in the Q60 and 9lbs in the Q50 with mufflers.

Infiniti offers the new sport exhaust kits for all versions of the two models, including the 2.0t, the 300hp 3.0t, the 400hp Red Sport and the Q50 Hybrid.


