Insanity? Dealership Asking Up To $170,000 For A New Shelby GT500

Agent009 submitted on 12/19/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:36:07 AM

1 user comments | Views : 358 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Absurd vehicles markups are nothing new.

We've seen it recently with the Toyota Supra, and before that, with the Dodge Challenger Demon. Now, we're seeing it with the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. As the 760-horsepower (567-kilowatt) super coupe rolls out of the factory and onto the streets, some Ford dealerships are asking absurd prices.

Ford Authority found a dealership in Sterling, Virginia that wants $145,890 for the Shelby Mustang. Remember, the GT500 starts at just $70,300. The nicely loaded example, with options like the carbon fiber track package, the technology package, the $10,000 painted stripes, and a few more, gets a $40,000 markup after checking off options. But it gets worse.



Read Article


Insanity? Dealership Asking Up To $170,000 For A New Shelby GT500

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

That's a great way to piss off Ford and have them reduce your allotment.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/19/2019 8:44:23 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]