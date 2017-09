Remember the line, "It’s nothing personal, just business?” It appears in just about every mobster movie, including The Godfather. Usually you’d peg those shady trench coat-wearing types as the ones who say that and not Flo from Progressive, but according to the latest from Bloomberg, the overly cheery insurance agent and some of her competitors are cutting insurance policies for new car owners in the path of Hurricane Irma, all in the name of doing business.



