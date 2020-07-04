Insurance Companies To Return Portion Of Premiums Due To Shelter In Place Orders

Allstate Corp, one of the largest U. S. auto insurers, said on Monday it would return more than $600 million in premiums to customers as many Americans drive less due to stay-at-home orders aimed at curbing the coronavirus outbreak.



Most customers will receive a “payback” of 15% of their monthly premium in April and May, the company said. State Farm and Progressive Insurance Corp, also among the largest U.S. auto insurers, are also looking into the driving decline and its potential impact on premiums.



Read Article