Internal Combustion Engines In The Crosshairs, Paris To BAN Anything But EVs By 2030 — WHICH City Is Next?

Paris will step up its crackdown on polluting vehicles by banning all petrol-fuelled cars from the city’s streets by 2030, the mayor’s office has said.

That promise comes in the wake of Mayor Anne Hidalgo's recently announced plan to ban all diesel cars from the French capital by 2024, the year when Paris will host the Summer Olympics.

Only electric-powered cars will be allowed in the world’s most visited city if the latest measures on petrol-fuelled vehicles - which have yet to be formally approved - are enforced...
 


