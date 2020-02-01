Interpol Issues Warrant For Ex Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn

The former auto giant who once hosted a Marie Antoinette-themed wedding party at the Palace of Versailles (and later reimbursed Renault for the supposedly “corporate” event) had his wife to thank for being able to spend New Year’s Eve as a free — but wanted — man.

According to Lebanese news outlet MTV, Carole Ghosn was the mastermind of her husband’s escape from Japan, where Carlos was being held under house arrest while awaiting trial. Like his wedding, Carlos Ghosn’s flight from captivity had all the flair of a blockbuster film plot.

MDarringer

This bastard needs to be hunted down and dealt with severely. Use any means necessary.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/2/2020 11:19:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

Wow...astonishing that the guy would choose to become an international fugitive and basically give the middle finger to Japan and international prosecutorial norms (whether or not he feels he would not have gotten a 'fair trial' in Japan).

Looks like he "F*cked with the wrong country).

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/2/2020 11:25:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

skytop

The photo of Carlos Ghosn shows him for what he is. Ghosn is a criminal narcissistic ego maniac.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 1/2/2020 11:37:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

