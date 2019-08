Oregon police are attempting to retrieve laptop computers that were reportedly in race car star Jessi Combs' “jet car” during her fatal crash on Aug. 27 as they gather more information on the tragic event, officials announced.

The popular race car driver and TV personality was reportedly attempting to break her own land-speed record when she died driving through a dry lake bed in the Alvord Desert. She was 39.

Combs was attempting to hit 619 mph.