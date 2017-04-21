Is ANYONE Doing Interiors BETTER Than Mercedes-Benz Right Now?

Agent00R submitted on 4/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:02:31 AM
0 user comments | Views : 304 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
With each and every model Mercedes-Benz rolls out, it's hard not to be impressed.
Whether it's something on the low end of the price spectrum, like the GLC-Class, or something priced in the stratosphere, like the refreshed 2018 S-Class, it is becoming more clear that the three-pointed star is onto something.What can the manufacturer do wrong?New York Auto ShowAt the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) it's hard for me to think of a booth that had more compelling products on the stand. I could have spent plenty of time walking around Mercedes' fleet happily spending time in each vehicle. But, time was ticking.That said, I wanted to point out a decked-out C43 as well as an S-Class plug-in and simply ask one question: Is ANYONE else doing interiors BETTER than Mercedes-Benz right now?And now, I wait.The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news