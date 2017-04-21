Is ANYONE Doing Interiors BETTER Than Mercedes-Benz Right Now?

With each and every model Mercedes-Benz rolls out, it's hard not to be impressed. Whether it's something on the low end of the price spectrum, like the GLC-Class, or something priced in the stratosphere, like the refreshed 2018 S-Class, it is becoming more clear that the three-pointed star is onto something.



What can the manufacturer do wrong?



New York Auto Show



At the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) it's hard for me to think of a booth that had more compelling products on the stand. I could have spent plenty of time walking around Mercedes' fleet happily spending time in each vehicle. But, time was ticking.



That said, I wanted to point out a decked-out C43 as well as an S-Class plug-in and simply ask one question: Is ANYONE else doing interiors BETTER than Mercedes-Benz right now?



And now, I wait.





