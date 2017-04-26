Is Anyone ACTUALLY Worried About Manuals Going The Way Of The Dodo Bird?

In recent years it's been pretty common to see enthusiast publications write headlines related to manual transmissions and how woe is the world.

But, is that really the case?

Hear me out.

At this point in time, the take rate for standard transmissions is at an all-time low. Last I heard the overall sales figure for sticks was along the lines of five to six percent of total vehicles sold.

With the mass roll out of dual-clutch gearboxes that were known for their super fast shifts, it seemed like the heyday of rowing your own gears was, well, over. Turns out that may not actually be the DIY transmission's swan song.

That's because, according a BMW executive, torque converter automatics are going to make a comeback. With nine and 10-speed transmissions featuring the latest technology, they're better than ever. And, they shift just as fast. Considering how expensive DCTs are to service and that standard gearboxes can only withstand so much power, it seems pretty much inevitable at this point.

But given the dire state that five and six-speed standards are in, is ANYONE actually going to miss them?

It seems like manual transmission lovers are in a dwindling minority, clinging onto a last hope from yesteryear.


The passenger-car transmission war will ultimately be won by the conventional, torque-converter automatic, according to BMW's M division.

And M's vice-president of sales and marketing, Peter Quintus, has given both the conventional manual and the double-clutch transmission just a handful of years to live...

...Having already predicted the end of manual transmissions in the next six or seven years, Quintus confirmed that he believed we would all soon be making a return to the torque converter automatic...



Read Article


Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R


User Comments

MDarringer

When all is said and done, their days are numbered. Get over it.

MDarringer

Posted on 4/26/2017 12:17:54 AM   

TheSteve

I've loved manual transmissions for all of my driving life. It's just in the last two years that I've warmed up to a good 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters. I'm eyeing a Porsche 911 Carrera 4... with PDK.

I respect and understand folks who still love and prefer a manual transmission, but when you see Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren offering only automatics, and when you realize that F-1 racers are all running automatics, then you can only conclude that the days of a stick are numbered. Sad, but true.

My suggestion for stick lovers is start exploring *good* automatics. That might help you find your peace with cars in the not-too-distant future. Otherwise, you might find yourself being an unhappy camper, with no way to feel good other than to buy a pre-owned car.

TheSteve

Posted on 4/26/2017 12:27:44 AM   

SanJoseDriver

Manuals are fun to drive (I always pick a manual if renting a car in Europe) but we are past the point where there are any performance or fuel efficiency benefits to using them.

SanJoseDriver

Posted on 4/26/2017 12:33:05 AM   

