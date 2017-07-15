Is Audi's Marketing Around The All-new A8 Pushing The Limits Of What You Can/Can't Say About Advanced Driver Aids?

As it promotes its upcoming 2019 A8 flagship sedan, automaker Audi has taken the novel approach of telling consumers: Go ahead, use our self-driving technology, watch TV, and keep your hands off the wheel “permanently.



Those marketing claims, among others, including Peter Parker (Spider-Man) driving hands-free in an Audi commercial, have safety advocates worried.

They’re concerned about the limits of Audi’s self-driving technology, whether drivers will understand their responsibility when it comes to safety, and whether it’s ever proper for drivers to stop paying attention to the road, let alone watch TV from the driver’s seat...


MDarringer

I'm hoping a legion of Audi A8 owners will be watching Harry Potter when they die.

MDarringer (View Profile)

