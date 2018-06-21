Is Elon MUSK The TRUMP Of Autos And Tech?

Elon Musk, who's the CEO of Tesla, has been one interesting fellow to watch evolve over the years. While some may have dismissed him as a geek that was involved with PayPal, boy, were those folks mistaken.



An early sign that he was different was his purchase of a McLaren F1. Clearly, Musk has an appreciation for engineering and was an eccentric.



And, it wasn't too long ago that he was a part of President Donald Trump's group of advisors. After Trump bailed out of the Paris agreement, however, that changed. Musk pulled out of Trump's inner circle.



Over the past several months though, it seems like Musk has adopted a new persona that's different from the Elon we once knew. Between going after the media with his suggestion of a rating system he would call Pravda (which is Russian for "truth"), his use of drama and hyperbolic language, and now an increasing level of paranoia, it seems like Musk may have been closely watching the actions of the current president.



So, we've got to ask: Is MUSK the TRUMP of autos and tech?



What say you, Spies?





