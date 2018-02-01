Is Elon Musk In Chile To Corner The Market On Lithium?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly arrived in Chile this week, sparking rumors in the lithium world, which Chile is the center of in some sense.



Chilean media are reporting that Musk arrived in the country on Wednesday.



Latercera reported:



“Sources from the Investigative Police (PDI) confirmed their arrival in the country, which was later ratified by José Piñera.”



Piñera is a Chilean economist who served as minister of Labor and Social Security, and of Mining, under Pinochet’s dictatorship.



