Is Genesis Teasing A New Series Of Luxury New Wagons In This Shot?

The good folks over at The Korean Car Blog brought to my attention the adjacent image they saw posted on a South Korean forum.

After doing a bit of digging, we eventually discovered it’s from a video Genesis released yesterday about the design details of the all-new G80. Being a teaser image, there aren’t any details regarding the identity of these six cars, but we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t try to decipher the mystery.

After brightening up the image in an attempt to expose more design details, we came to the following conclusion. From left to right, we seem to be looking at the GV80, GV70, G80, G70 wagon, Essentia, and Mint. There’s nothing to talk about regarding the GV80 and G80 as the SUV & sedan duo has already been revealed in full.



MDarringer

So, what if they are? No real dealers in place. No marketing beyond John Legend and his ugly wife. Pricing that is 25% too high to buy into the market. Where is the business case?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/3/2020 11:26:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

jtz7

These designs Hyundai didnt really take their time on compared to Hyundai and Kia.
Genesis just look like ordinary cars with grills that are too big.

jtz7 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/3/2020 11:41:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

The drooping butts are wrong. The streaks are strange.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/3/2020 12:36:27 PM | | Votes: 0   

