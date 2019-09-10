Is It A DEALBREAKER For You If The New Ford Bronco's Top ISN’T Removable?

View this post on Instagram

#Ford is bringing the Bronco back to its lineup for the first time since the 1990s. It will again be a rugged, truck-based SUV and it will be targeted at the popular #Jeep Wrangler. For everything you need to know about it, hit the link in our bio! . #2021 #FordTrucks #FordBronco #Bronco #SUV #illustration #render #caranddriver Illustration by @youdesignltd