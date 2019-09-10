Is It A DEALBREAKER For You If The New Ford Bronco's Top ISN’T Removable?

It was JUST the other day that we posted a rendering of the upcoming, all-new Ford Bronco.



As noted, interest in the truck is at an all-time fever pitch. And while there may be deniers, you don't have to look too far for proof. That story has received a landslide of clicks. There's a simple reason for this: People are dialed in and very interested in the all-new Bronco.

There's no trickery here, folks.

Having said that, we've been thinking. Since the original Ford Bronco was offered with a "roadster" variant, in other words the top came off, we were curious: IF the next-gen Bronco does not have an optional, removable roof is that a DEALBREAKER for you?

THINK: For many buyers, a big pro of the Jeep Wrangler is that it has the flexibility of a convertible and you can easily remove the doors for beach-going purposes.

So, what say you, Spies?





